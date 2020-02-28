Anheuser-Busch donates $100k to Urban League program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A reception was held Thursday night to honor individual donors who support the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

Anheuser-Busch not only hosted the event in its Biergarten but made also a generous donation of $100,000 to one of the Urban League’s 50 active programs, Save Our Sons.

“Save Our Sons was actually born out of the Ferguson crisis as a way to deal with providing opportunities and pathways to hope and employment for African American men 18 and up in North Country and North City,” said Michael McMillan, President and CEO of Urban League.

The program trains African American men anywhere between the ages of 18 to 65 on how to get a job, keep a job, how to get promoted once in a job, and how to remain marketable. They serve over 100 thousand men in the community.

The Anheuser Busch St. Louis Brewery is known for its historic brewing methods and history-rich architecture, but they are also extremely philanthropic. Their large donation will help black men in our area create the bright future they desire, despite their background or past mistakes.

Director of Save Our Sons Tydrell Stevens said, “I would definitely love to give a great thank you and a huge thank you to Anheuser Busch for what they do. These funds truly do help us, and it does make a difference in being able to hire the staff that we need to continue to serve the community.

McMillan and Stevens are both thrilled to continue their partnership with Anheuser Busch and are looking forward to the work they will be doing in the near future.