Anheuser-Busch donates hand sanitizer to keep polling places clean this November

ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch is producing and donating more than eight million ounces of hand sanitizer for its “Brew Democracy” initiative to keep people safe at polling locations across the United States while voting in the November General Election.

The beer-maker is working with the National Association of State Election Directors (NASED), the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to give hand sanitizer to the state election offices that have requested it.

“We like to say that ‘beer is bipartisan’ and we are proud to step up and serve our communities during this election season,” Chief External Affairs Officer for Anheuser-Busch Cesar Vargas said.

Anheuser-Busch’s Baldwinsville, New York and Los Angeles, California breweries will be tasked with producing the hand sanitizer along with its partners at Cutwater Spirits in San Diego, California and Devils Backbone Brewing Company in Roseland, Virginia.

The brewer started making hand sanitizer earlier this year to help combat COVID-19. So far, they’ve donated more than 500,000 8oz bottles of hand sanitizer to emergency management agencies, food banks, and healthcare systems across 20 states and Washington DC.