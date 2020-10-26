Anheuser-Busch hosts “From the Orchard” virtual tasting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – With fall in full swing, Anheuser-Busch is hosting “From the Orchard” Virtual Tasting to allow customers to check their fall harvest ciders and brews. The event is Thursday, November 5 at 6 p.m. CST.

Mick O’Halloran and Robb Jeffrey will guide you through a Virtual Tasting of the orchards. Learn about fermented ciders and fruit-infused brews.

The beverages explored in the tasting include: Busch Light Apple, Stella Artois Cider, Virtue Cider Rosé, Virtue Cider Michigan Apple, Breckenridge Colorado Core, Breckenridge Palisade Peach, and Wicked Weed La Bonté Pear.

To sign up visit: BudweiserTours.com.

Tickets are $10 for the Zoom Confirmation email. Attendees will be given a grocery list to purchase beverages from a local retailer, as well as a printable “From the Orchard” digital tasting guide which will be used to guide their tasting experience during the event