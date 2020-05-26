Anheuser Busch is replacing old Bud Light at bars with certified-fresh beer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser Busch wants to make sure your beer is fresh as bars reopen around the country. The company will replace any Bud Light that is past its “best before” date, at no cost to businesses. It’s part of the brewery’s new program called, Bud Light– Certified Fresh.

Many establishments have been closed down due to stay-at-home orders. Restaurants and bars say their beer is going stale and losing its flavor. Anheuser Busch’s chief sales officer says the brewery is doing this to support the people behind bars and restaurants when they need it the most.