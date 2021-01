ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch is now producing new low-carbon cans.

The brewer said Michelob ULTRA is piloting the production in partnership with Rio Tinto and Novelis.

They said these cans were produced at 30 percent fewer carbon emissions per can.

Anheuser-Busch’s Jacksonville Metal Container Corporation facility has produced more than 2.5 million of these cans so far.