Anheuser-Busch to invest $1 billion to fuel economic recovery, reopen and rebuild

ST. LOUIS – The COVID-19 crisis is not over, and many people across the United States are still suffering from it. The country’s largest brewer is willing to do everything it can to help.

Anheuser-Busch announced on Wednesday the company will invest more than $1 billion over the next two years, to drive economic recovery in the U.S.

The company says this investment will support more than 2.1 million jobs across 26 states, strengthen operations and deepen connections with communities.

“Right now, our big dream is the recovery of our country”, said Michel Doukeris, CEO of Anheuser-Busch.

Anheuser-Busch says the beer industry in the U.S. generates more than $328 billion in economic activity each year and while the pandemic put a strain on every business, the manufacturing industry is no different.

“We are here to find a better way to lead a safe and strong recovery, and we’re starting by investing across our U.S. supply chain to protect the industry and the millions of people who rely on it for their livelihoods. These investments are immediate and happening now”, said Doukeris.

Of the two-year $1 billion investment, almost $400 million will go to the 12 major Anheuser-Busch breweries – including the brewery in St. Louis this year. And nearly $100 million will go towards sustainability projects.

“This investment will help American families, put people back to work, strengthen communities and support our economic recovery—while also advancing critical sustainability goals. Anheuser-Busch, in the tradition of the greatest manufacturers in America, is dedicated to building our country’s future, and the NAM is grateful for their continued partnership and extraordinary leadership”, said Jay Timmons, CEO, National Association of Manufacturers.

The newly announced investment is apart of the ongoing planned efforts made by Anheuser-Busch, which have totaled nearly $6 billion over the last decade.

Anheuser-Busch owns and operates more than 120 facilities and employs more than 19,000 people.