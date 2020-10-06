Anheuser-Busch to produce sustainable aluminum beer cans

ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch announced Tuesday they will be producing their most sustainable beer can to date.

According to Danny Kerth a spokesman for Anheuser-Busch, the new beer can will be low-carbon aluminum made with renewable hydropower and recycled content.

To assist in the production of the new can, Anheuser-Busch is teaming up with Rio Tinto, a producer of responsible aluminum.

Kerth says the partnership with Rio Tinto will, “leverage outcomes from the development of Elysis, a disruptive zero-carbon aluminum smelting technology and will offer a potential reduction in carbon emissions of approximately 40 percent for a single can.”

Elysis helps to eliminate greenhouse gases and produces pure oxygen.

The company plans to pilot its first one million sustainable cans with Michelob Ultra.