ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch has a new logo. The iconic red and gold “A” and bald eagle are now all gold.

The company says the new logo quote, “mirrors the golden hue of beer and barley, the cornerstones of Anheuser-Busch’s business.”

The eagle is also a little different. It shows the bird in flight which the company says shows it “boldly gazing into the future.”