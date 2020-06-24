Anheuser Busch’s ‘Reunited with Buds’ ad celebrates bars reopening across the US

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Clydesdales are teaming up with a puppy again for a new Budweiser ad. “Reunited with Buds” is the name of the ad that celebrates bars reopening across the United States after coronavirus restrictions closed so many doors.

The ad was made from archived footage of previous Budweiser ads to abide by social distancing guidelines during production.

Anheuser Busch says that they have also distributed 500,000 bottles of hand sanitizer through their foundation. They have also established temporary blood drive centers.

The company is also helping with the economic impact of the virus. They have contributed $1 million to the US Bartenders Guild’s Bartender Emergency Assistance Program and more than $2 million to support bar and restaurant workers.