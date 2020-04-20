Animals shelters adapt to COVID-19 crisis

BRENTWOOD, MO – While everyone is having to shelter in place, animal shelters are adapting especially when it comes to fostering and adoptions.

Many animal shelters in the area are closed to the public. But the opportunity for adoption and introducing a new pet to your family is still there.

If you’re so lucky to know the love of a rescue, then chances are you’re a better person for the experience, and with everyone experiencing shelter in places rules, area animal shelters are seeing a rise and a decrease in the pet process. Namely, a rise in the number of people wanting to foster an animal, and a decrease in revenue.

“Since we closed, we quickly got about 138 animals into foster care and continued to do adoptions. Since our closure mid-March, we’ve done 81 adoptions through curbside. Our staff wear their PPE’s and maintain social distancing to keep everyone safe,” said Sarah Javier, Executive Director, and President APA Missouri Adoption Center.

While their facility is currently closed to the public, at apamo.org you can see the animal that needs a new home online.

A phone call to an adoption counselor makes sure the pet would be a good fit.

And instead of meeting face to face, it’s a curbside pickup of a canine or feline. The same can be said of the adoption process for the Humane Society of Missouri at hsmo.org.

“We started our curbside adoptions on March 23rd when the stay at home order was in effect for St. Louis county and city. And since then we have done nearly 350 adoptions which is just phenomenal. I think the public is seeing this as an opportunity to bring a new pet home. Everyone is at home,” said Anne Vincent, Adoption Center Manager Best Buddy Center Humane Society of Missouri.

“That is the other thing great benefit, especially dogs like Oakley and other animals. They force us to get out and take walks and enjoy the sunshine,” said Vincent.