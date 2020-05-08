Ann Wagner addresses the problems people are having reviewing unemployment benefits

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The congressional districting surrounding the city of St. Louis is represented by Ann Wagner. St. Louis County has more than 60-percent of cases in the state. FOX 2 asked her for an assessment of what she is seeing in her district.

“Business owners are concerned that their entire lives they have built are about to fall apart,” said Missouri US Representative Ann Wagner. “I’m also hearing from mothers in Ballwin trying to homeschool and provide meals. It is up to my team, my staff, to provide the tools they need. They should call my office for help with their stimulus checks.”

Many FOX 2 viewers are sending in emails about not being able to get unemployment. Some people are running out of money. Kimberle in St. Louis writes, “Applied for unemployment on March 22, I still have not started receiving benefits. Why not? It’s been seven weeks. I have no income.”

“Call my office at 636-779-5449. You will talk to a real person who can help you navigate the unemployment system,” said Rep. Wagner.