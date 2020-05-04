Annie Malone Children’s and Family Services in financial crisis over coronavirus

ST. LOUIS – The Annie Malone Children’s and Family Services one of the nation’s oldest children’s homes is in crisis because of measures intended to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Their annual May Day Parade, the organization’s biggest fundraiser was canceled because of the crisis.
The organization has to raise more than $100,000 and is asking the public’s help.
Annie Malone helps foster kids as well as special needs children.The charity has had to lay-off staff and management has taken pay cuts.
Here are some ways you can help their fundraiser:
- Go to www. anniemalone.com and click the Donate Now button on any of the website pages
- Send money instantly using CashApp (a division of Square). Use our CASHTAG:$AnnieMaloneCFS to send your donation
- Mail a check to Annie Malone 2612 Annie Malone Drive St. Louis, MO 63113 ATTN: Fundraising