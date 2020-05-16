Annie Malone plans virtual parade; community members get ready despite change

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The 110th Annie Malone Parade was canceled due to COVID- 19 pandemic. Annie Malone will hold it’s first-ever virtual May Day parade Sunday.

The Annie Malone parade is the second oldest African -American parade in the country, and the largest fundraiser for the Annie Malone children and family service center.

Bold Moves Worldwide organization heard the parade had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic they were heartbroken “ I was devasted . I look forward to the parade every year the feel good music it’s the community coming together it’s a good feeling ,” said Robin Taylor.

“ Heartbroken every year we look forward to the parade it’s a tradition it’s a time for all of us to come together celebrate and raise money for Annie Malone ,” said Sabrina Mcfield.

The group knew something had to be done. ”We came up with another plan so the city could still have it May Day Parade. It takes place every year we did not want this year to be stopped because of the pandemic ,” said Vanessa Townsend .

So bold Moves Worldwide took to social media. “We pushed it out there on Facebook and it exploded,” Koran Bolden.

Within days with a friendly completion between two teams .The group has raised $40,000 and on a mission to raise $10,000.

There will be a virtual parade Sunday the same day that was annual parade was set hit the streets of Downtown St Louis. You won’t see any floats rolling or marching bands instead a big party , entertainment and much more .It’s also be a chance for to community to give to help Annie Malone Children Family Services Center during this difficult time .”First we were like a virtual parade. That is perfect, everyone is at home. We can beat this COVID- 19 situation if we stand together . “

“Something magical, something that the city has never seen before,” said Townsend.

The virtual parade is from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.on May 17. It will be streamed live on the Annie Malone Facebook page.

If you are looking to make a donation to Annie Malone Children and Family Services visit www.anniemalone.com/parade or send the donation via Cashapp at $anniemalonecfs.