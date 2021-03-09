Annie Malone prepares for its second virtual May Day Parade

ST. LOUIS – For the second year in a row, the annual Annie Malone May Day Parade is going virtual.
It is the largest fundraiser for the organization Annie Malone Children and Family Services. This year’s event will be on Sunday, May 16.
The two-hour virtual experience will include live performances and other features. Congresswoman Cori Bush will serve as grand marshal and the theme of the parade this year will be “resilience and perseverance.”
Last year’s virtual parade attracted more than 100,000 viewers.