Annual Bowl for the Cure raises funds and awareness for breast cancer

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis United States Bowling Congress’s Annual Bowl for the Cure Tournament is back, and it hopes raise more funds for breast cancer research.

The tournament will take place at Tropicana Lanes Saturday morning.

Since Bowl for the Cure’s inception in 2000, bowlers across the States have helped raise more than $11 million to support the fight against breast cancer.

Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest organization of breast cancer survivors and activists, having helped fuel the progress in breast cancer detection and treatment and lead one of the premier awareness efforts worldwide.

According to the CDC, breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States.

Each year in the United States, about 255-thousand cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women.

About 42,000 women die each year from breast cancer.