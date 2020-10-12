Annual cleaning closes Lindbergh Tunnel lanes overnight this week

ST. LOUIS – Drivers heading to and from the airport this week may need to find another route. Beginning Monday night, October 12, portions of the Lindbergh Tunnel will close for annual cleaning.

The closures will start each night at 7:30 p.m. and end by 5:00 a.m. the next morning.

The northbound lanes will shutdown Monday through Wednesday the southbound lands will close Wednesday through Friday.

During this time, the tunnels digital message boards will relay the current outages to drivers using this specific roadway.

Nightly Lindbergh Tunnel Lane Closure Schedule

MON 12 Oct North-bound Lanes All N Lanes will be closed TUE 13 Oct North-bound Lanes All N Lanes will be closed WED 14 Oct South-bound Lanes All S Lanes will be closed THU 15 Oct South-bound Lanes All S Lanes will be closed