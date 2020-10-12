Annual cleaning closes Lindbergh Tunnel lanes overnight this week

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Drivers heading to and from the airport this week may need to find another route. Beginning Monday night, October 12, portions of the Lindbergh Tunnel will close for annual cleaning.

The closures will start each night at 7:30 p.m. and end by 5:00 a.m. the next morning.

The northbound lanes will shutdown Monday through Wednesday the southbound lands will close Wednesday through Friday.

During this time, the tunnels digital message boards will relay the current outages to drivers using this specific roadway.

 Nightly Lindbergh Tunnel Lane Closure Schedule

MON12 OctNorth-bound LanesAll N Lanes will be closed
TUE13 OctNorth-bound LanesAll N Lanes will be closed
WED14 OctSouth-bound LanesAll S Lanes will be closed
THU15 OctSouth-bound LanesAll S Lanes will be closed

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News