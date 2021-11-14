Annual Jingle Bell Run returns to downtown St. Charles to benefit the Arthritis Foundation

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The annual holiday-themed 5K and one-mile walk/run is back this year with a goal to find a cure for arthritis.

In Missouri, more than one-point-three million adults are diagnosed with arthritis. More than five-thousand kids are also diagnosed.

Four hundred walkers and runners were at the Olympia Athletics Centre for the Holiday-themed 5K/1 Mile Walk/Run Sunday morning.



They were decked in festive holiday costumes and took over Main Street to raise awareness and funds to find a cure for this disease.

All proceeds will benefit the Arthritis Foundation’s mission to find a cure for arthritis.

The Foundation’s Annual Jingle Bell Run aims to also get everyone into the holiday spirit.

One in four adults suffer from arthritis — that’s more than 54 million Americans.

It’s the leading cause of disability in the country and there is no cure. It causes slow and painful deterioration of the body’s bones, ligaments, cartilage, and tendons.

The event encourages folks to build connections with the arthritis community.

This year, the course runs through downtown Saint Charles and the Katy Trail.