Annual Knights of Columbus Patriot Day run honors 9/11 heroes

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – The annual Knights of Columbus Patriot Day run on Sunday honored those who died in the attacks on 9/11, the first responders and fallen service members.

The run began at Wentzville City Hall at 8 a.m. The 7K main run began at 8 a.m., and a 1 mile fun run began at 8:30 a.m.

The run honored fallen service members like Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, who was killed in Afghanistan last month, and whose procession brought a crowd of hundreds.

The Knights of Columbus say this a small token to show their gratitude. This is the 10th Anniversary of the Knights of Columbus Patriot Day Run.

Organizations benefiting from the run include Backstoppers and the USO.