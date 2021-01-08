Annual Mardi Gras Purina Pet Parade going virtual this year

ST. LOUIS – Due to the current pandemic, the annual Purina Pet Parade will not take place in the streets of Soulard but will happen virtually.

Organizers of the world’s largest costumed-pet parade; a beloved tradition for 28 years are asking humans to submit photos of their pets in costume from now until Jan. 20.

Participants can submit entries at PurinaPetParade.com/registration

The general public will get to view the top 20 submissions and will be able to vote for their favorite best-dressed pet from January 25 through February 9.

“Every year we are blown away by the creativity of the pet costumes, and we thought this would be a great way to highlight some of the best,” said Daniel Koehler, lead community affairs specialist at Purina.

The online reveal of finalists and winners will be held on February 16 with the first-place winner receiving $500 and twelve $40 coupons valid for Purina products at Schnucks or other local retailers.

All proceeds from this year’s event are going to the parade’s annual beneficiary, Open Door Animal Sanctuary (ODAS).

The event can be viewed live on the Soulard Mardi Gras Facebook page.