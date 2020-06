ST. LOUIS – Officials with the Annual St. Louis Book Fair announced Monday the event has been canceled. They hope to reschedule the event for 2021.

“The safety of our guests, volunteers and staff is our top priority and due to Coivid-19, the 2020 Book Fair is canceled,” says co-chair Marilyn Brown.

The 2020 Annual St. Louis Book Fair was originally scheduled for April, but due to COVID-19 it was rescheduled for June in Queeny Park.