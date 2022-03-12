Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back in-person

ST. LOUIS – The 53rd annual St. Patrick’s Day parade has been given the green light to take place in-person Saturday. It’s the first time in two years that partygoers have attended in-person.

The parade begins at noon in downtown. It’s going to be quite the party, with more than 100 marching bands, floats and huge cartoon character balloons.

The parade starts from 20th & Market Street, traveling east on Market to Broadway, ending at Broadway and Clark Streets. It has five-thousand marchers and more than 250,000 spectators typically attend this huge downtown event, dressed in festive green attire.

The Mayor of St. Louis is expected to attend as well as the County Executive and other local and regional officials.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade run will kick off the day’s festivities at 9 a.m. downtown.

The run is a tradition as a rite of spring, it’s welcomed more than 5,000 runners on a 5-mile course through downtown.