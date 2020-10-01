Annual Trick-or-Treat Soulard event canceled due to COVID

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The annual Trick-or-Treat Soulard event has been canceled due to concerns about the possible spread of COVID-19.

In a letter addressed to children and families of St. Louis, President and CEO Bill Shelton says, “the idea of safety has risen to a level we never anticipated.”

Shelton says it will be hard to control crowds and guarantee social distancing.

“If a single costumed kid, family member, or resident participating in Trick or Treat Soulard were to

contract COVID-19, none of us in Soulard would ever forgive ourselves,” Shelton says.

Shelton says the event will be back and bigger than ever in 2021. He still encourages families to celebrate Halloween on their own terms.