ST. LOUIS — September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. The Empowerment Network is getting ready for its annual “Zero Prostate Cancer Walk” at Tower Grove Park. It’s also a way to celebrate prostate cancer survivors and caregivers, and to honor those who have lost their lives to the disease.

Organizers of the zero walk/run say getting your regular check-ups and blood work is vital in the fight against this disease.

So far, they’ve raised more than $52,000 towards their goal of $60,000. The funds raised from the St. Louis run/walk will provide support to patients through financial and emotional support programs and resources. 85 cents of every dollar donated goes into life-saving programs.

According to the CDC, all men are at risk for prostate cancer. Out of every 100 American men, about 13 will get prostate cancer during their lifetime, and about two to three men will die of prostate cancer.

The schedule:

7:30 a.m.—Registration opens and general announcements begin.

8:25 a.m. — Opening Ceremony

8:35 a.m.-Survivor/Caregiver Ceremony

8:45 a.m. – warm up from the main stage

8:50 a.m.-Kid’s Dash starts