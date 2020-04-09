Another 91,000 file for unemployment in Missouri

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) - The food supply chain has so far been holding up under the pressure of the coronavirus crisis. Grocery stores are meeting the demand and keeping most of their shelves stocked. However, experts say they are not sure how long the system can survive the pressure the pandemic is putting on every level. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure reports.