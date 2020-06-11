Another arrest made in connection to looting at Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Metropolitan Police made another arrest in connection with the looting at Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry. It is part of the investigation connected to the murder of retired Police Chief David Dorn.

Police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Simpson with burglary and stealing.

Earlier this week, police released the images of several suspects they were looking for in connection with the looting.

Police hope anyone with information will contact the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or anyone contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $45,000 for a tip that leads to an arrest.