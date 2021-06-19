Another body recovered from the Big River at Rockford Beach in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – There has been another drowning on the Big River in High Ridge, Missouri.

The High Ridge Fire District is on the scene at Rockford Beach Saturday morning assisting the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department with the recovery of a body from the Big River. They say that further details on the victim’s identity or cause of death are not available at this time.

The High Ridge Fire District is one of several area fire departments seeing an increase in water rescue calls this year. The department is calling on swimmers to turn to swimming pools instead of natural bodies of water.

High Ridge was also called to search the Big River Thursday for a missing 25-year-old man from Granite City.

Our boats are on the scene at Rockford Beach assisting @JeffCoMoSheriff with the recovery of a body from the Big River. Further details on victim identity or cause of death are not available at this time. #jeffcomo pic.twitter.com/95I6PtmypK — High Ridge Fire District (@highridgefire) June 19, 2021