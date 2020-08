CRAIG, MISSOURI – MARCH 22: Floodwater surrounds a farm on March 22, 2019 near Craig, Missouri. Midwest states are battling some of the worst floodings they have experienced in decades as rain and snowmelt from the recent “bomb cyclone” has inundated rivers and streams. At least three deaths have been linked to the flooding. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – As of Thursday, three out of four breaches along the Missouri River have been repaired by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District.

Officials said the breach repair near River Mile 521 closed Thursday, August 13 brings that part of the levee to a 10-year level of protection.

The repairs are a part of an $8.74 million contract with AECOM Technical Serices, Inc. out of Los Angeles, California.

