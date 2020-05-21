Another free face mask and hand sanitizer giveaway happening in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – To stop the spread, Mokan Institute has started handing out coronavirus prevention kits for free.

Face mask and hand sanitizer will be handed out again on May 21 at the Mokan Institute located at 4666 Natural Bridge Avenue. St. Louis, Missouri 63115 between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

More than 40,000 masks and bottles of hand sanitizer were given out Wednesday in an effort to keep people safe. The giveaway is being sponsored by Mokan, the 6th Ward District police station, and Missouri Senator Jamilah Nasheed.