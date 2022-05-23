ST. LOUIS – The White House announced a second flight for Operation Fly Formula. The first military flight from Switzerland arrived in the U.S. Sunday. The plane carried much-needed baby formula. The White House announced the Department of Defense will have a second flight “in the coming days,” and more details could come later.

As for the first flight, the shipment contained formula for babies with milk allergies. The Biden Administration also announced plans to fight price gouging. The administration is turning to the Defense Production Act for an agreement between the Food and Drug Administration and Abbott Nutrition. The Abbott facility in Sturgis, Michigan closed earlier this year. Federal regulators said they found widespread contamination. Two babies died after drinking formula from the plant. The new agreement aims to reopen the plant under FDA supervision.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf told lawmakers last week it will still take weeks for store inventories to return to normal.