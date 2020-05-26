Another round of hot and humid weather before the storms move in

ST. LOUIS – New day, same story. Partly cloudy skies will start your Tuesday with temperatures warming quickly into the 80s. Thunderstorms will start to pop again by early this afternoon with isolated to scattered storms likely through this afternoon and early evening. A few isolated storms are likely overnight with a low in the upper-60s.

Wednesday looks pretty wet with showers and storms likely on and off through the day. High temperatures will only reach the upper-70s. More scattered afternoon storms are on tap for Thursday with a high near 80. All signs point to a big pattern change in time for the weekend… cooler and drier weather will take control for several days!