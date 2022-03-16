WASHINGTON PARK, IL. – Fire officials were called to a 4-unit apartment building on North 57th St. in Washington Park, IL early this morning. Washington Park Mayor Leonard Moore said the fire started in an unoccupied unit.

The Fire department arrived in a timely manner, and was able to get everyone out safely. Two units were occupied, and two units were not.

When asking Mayor Moore how seeing this makes him feel, he replied, “…just praying that everyone get out safely. And then with just having this fire that took out our three central buildings a couple of months ago…it brings back a lot bad memories, and we’re still in the process of trying to rebuild, and we’re still waiting on aid which we havent’ received yet. I don’t even have a word for it. It’s just sad.”

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. No injuries have been reported.