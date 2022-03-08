Apartments could replace former Mike Shannon’s restaurant downtown

Conceptual plans call for a loft apartment building to replace the former Mike Shannon’s restaurant on Market Street in downtown St. Louis. Courtesy: The Garrison Companies

ST. LOUIS–Six years after the doors closed on Mike Shannon’s Steakhouse in downtown St. Louis, the prominent space on Market Street near Busch Stadium could be getting closer to finding a new use.

The Garrison and MW Companies, a Kansas City development firm, is eyeing the property at 620 Market Street for a seven-story loft apartment building. CityScene STL first reported the news, which the developer confirmed to FOX2.

Plans have not been submitted to the city but the project calls for five stories of apartments totaling 130 apartments. The remainder would be parking and commercial space.

Apartments would range from 575 square foot studio units to three bedroom-three bath units at 1,220 square feet.

The developer said the company was attracted to the project because of the success of Ballpark Village and One Cardinal Way.