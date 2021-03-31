Apply for Missouri COVID rental or utility aid starting April 1

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anyone who needs help staying in their homes or paying for utilities can apply for assistance through the state of Missouri starting on April 1. The funds are for people dealing with the ongoing economic impact of the pandemic.

Eligible tenants may apply for financial assistance that will be paid directly to their landlord or a utility. The total amount of aid through the program cannot exceed a period of 12 months.

To receive the aid you must live in a Missouri rental property, have a household income below 80% of the area’s median income, risk of housing instability, homelessness, or unemployment.

St. Louis has allocated $7 million in federal CARES Act funding to establish a rental and mortgage assistance program. They have processed over 7,000 of the 9,000 applications received. They will continue to process applications but are encouraging people to sign up with the state.

Information about the eligibility requirements and the application process is available here. If you are unable to apply online or you need help with your application please call 833-541-1599.