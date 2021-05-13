Apply for summer employment through STL Youth Jobs

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones is calling on local businesses to support 500 summer jobs for area youth.
The Post-Dispatch reported the program by STL Youth Jobs offers summer employment and mentoring services for people ages 15 to 24 in St. Louis and north St. Louis county.
The cost to fund one program participant is $2,600. This includes salary, job training, financial literacy education, and job education.
Starting June 1, participants can work up to 160 hours and they will earn between $10.50 and $12.50 an hour.
Businesses or young workers interested in applying can click here.