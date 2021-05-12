Apply to save $50 on your broadband bill with the FCC’s new program

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – You could save $50 a month on your internet bill. The new FCC initiative is called the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) and applications are open starting now. Here’s what you need to know and how to apply.

Certain Americans qualify for funds through the FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit, which will supply some households and families with a $50 discount on their broadband bills. Those who reside on Tribal lands are eligible for a $75 discount.

Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to buy laptops, desktop computers or tablets from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the price.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit was part of the approximately $900 billion COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress in December. $3.2 billion was set aside for the FCC to cover the program.

“We need to use all available tools to get 100% of us connected in this country and this program is an essential part of making that happen,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement.

Enrollment begins May 12. To enroll, speak to your provider or visit GetEmergencyBroadband.org.

Here’s which households are eligible:

Households with an income at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in some assistance programs, including SNAP, Medicaid, or Lifeline

Those who are approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price lunch program or school breakfast program during the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year

Households who received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year

Those who experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss since Feb. 29, 2020 and the household had a total 2020 income at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers