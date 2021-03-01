Appointments open at Gateway Convention Center’s COVID vaccination site

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Illinois is now a COVID vaccination site.
Appointments for resident’s first dose on Tuesday, March 2 and Thursday, March 4 are now open.
The Madison County Health Department has listed the following criteria for people in order to get a vaccine from this site:
- Must be an Illinois resident
- Must live or work in Madison County, Illinois
- Must be eligible to receive the vaccine under Illinois Phase 1a, Phase 1b or Phase 1b Part II
- Must show ID and proof of eligible employment, if applicable, and attest that you are eligible in one of these phases
The health department said that even if a person has completed their January survey and meet the criteria, that they should also go ahead and schedule an appointment at this link.