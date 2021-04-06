April 6 vote: St. Louis area election results

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – An election in Illinois and Missouri will decide who leads and how we pay for essential services. St. Louis and many other municipalities are choosing a new mayor. There are ballot measures that will determine the St. Louis earnings tax and how the Metropolitan Sewer District will proceed with several major projects.

St. Louis election officials say absentee voting was low and they expect about a 30 percent total voter turnout in the city. St. Louis County reports a 14 percent voter turnout. The polls close at 7:00 pm and the results should start coming in then.

One of the highest-profile races is the selection of the next mayor of St. Louis. Mayor Lyda Krewson is not running for re-election. City Treasurer Tishaura Jones and 20th Ward Alderwoman Cara Spencer are squaring off for the seat. The polls before the election indicate that this could be a tight race. There are also multiple contested races for city aldermanic seats.

St. Louis voters will also decide whether to reauthorize the one percent city earnings tax for another five years. More than one-third of the city’s general revenue comes from the one percent earnings tax that is charged to city residents and nonresidents who work in the city. Last year, that reportedly added up to about $180 million.

Voters in St. Louis City and St. Louis County will also decide how the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District will pay for required improvements and how it will govern itself moving forward in the April 6 election.

There are a few high-profile races but the dozens of local races in Missouri and Illinois may have more of an impact on you. Many people in Illinois are choosing school trustees. In Missouri, there are multiple mayors, propositions, aldermen, taxes, and more on the ballot. You can see all of the results by checking this list:

