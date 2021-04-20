April snow showers moving through St. Louis; cold air to follow

ST. LOUIS– Heavy snow is moving through the St. Louis area and FOX2’s team of meteorologists are tracking its path. The snow is expected to be in the area until 5 PM and could slow down the drive home.
FOX2’s Angela Hutti was in Chesterfield’s Faust where there were large snowflakes coming down this afternoon.
The snow isn’t accumulating a lot but it is wet, causing some ponding and wet roads. Drivers should also watch out for slick spots.
Some areas in Washington County, Missouri have seen an inch of snow. There could be some snow accumulating in the grass.
