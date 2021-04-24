April’s Full Moon the first of back-to-back Supermoons

ST. LOUIS MO – The Full Moon for the month of April will be Monday, April 26, 2021. It is known as the Pink Moon, a reference to the early Spring blooms of phlox, a wildflower native to eastern North America.
The Moon will not look pink. It will have a golden color near the horizon and fade to white as it rises. Peak illumination will be at 10:33 p.m. CDT.
The Pink Moon will also be the first of two supermoons this year. The second will be on May 26.
A supermoon is a full moon that occurs around the same time as perigee, the point in the Moon’s orbit where it is closest to Earth. Because of that, they appear a bit bigger and brighter in the sky than an average full Moon.