Arby’s to ‘beef up’ look and feel of 32 St. Louis area restaurants

ST. LOUIS – The Arby’s restaurant in your neighborhood may be getting a makeover. Thirty-two area Arby’s locations will be undergoing renovations throughout 2022.

Flynn Restaurant Group LLC, the largest Arby’s franchisee, is spending $11.5 million updating the restaurants with a fresh, new, and improved look and feel.

Each remodel will take a few weeks. The drive-thrus will remain open and Arby’s is offering a construction deal – buy one, get one free on classic roast beef sandwiches.

Each newly remodeled Arby’s location will include the brand’s upgraded “Inspired” aesthetics, featuring transformative exteriors, new authentic textures, multi-colored wood materials, modern lighting, and chalkboard graphics.



Before and after pictures of renovations to area Arby’s

These are the locations that will be remodeled:

Illinois- Belleville, Bethalto, Fairview Heights, Godfrey, Granite City, Jerseyville, Litchfield, Salem, Shiloh, Vandalia, and Waterloo

Missouri- Arnold, Bridgeton, Dellwood, Eureka, Farmington, Fenton, Florissant, Hazelwood, Kirkwood, Lake St Louis, O’Fallon, St. Louis, St. Peters, Sullivan, Union, Washington, and Wentzville