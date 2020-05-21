‘Arch at Home’ is now sharing streaming video from the top of the national monument

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A new video live-stream from the top of the Gateway Arch is now streaming on YouTube. The Gateway Arch Park Foundation, National Park Service, and Bi-State Development just launched the new view that will let you see 30 miles in either direction.

The coronavirus has temporarily stopped tram rides to the top of the 630-foot tall national monument. This new video stream will let visitors get a feeling of what it is like to see the region from the top of the St. Louis Arch while social distancing is in place.

It is not clear if the streams will continue after the park reopens. But, you can visit Arch At Home to see the view and participate in many more activities.