Archdiocese of St. Louis closing three schools because of the financial strain of coronavirus

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The financial strain of social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus is closing three Catholic elementary schools. The Archdiocese of St. Louis says that Most Holy Trinity, Christ: Light of the Nations, and St. Joseph in Manchester will all be closing at the end of this semester.

The decision to close the schools was made after checking the financial health of each school following the impact of the virus. All of them have received financial support from the archdiocese and its parishes. But, the loss of contributions after the suspension of public mass was too much to keep the schools open.

Parish leaders will be reaching out to students to help them continue their educations at other faith-based schools.