ST. LOUIS – A portion of the Archdiocese of St. Louis’ All Things New plan has been postponed until next school year. The Archbishop of St. Louis, Mitchell T. Rozanski, says there will be no new changes to Catholic elementary schools until the 2024–2025 school year.

Rozanski said they are looking to enact a new compensation model for teachers before the school changes take place. The church is planning for the new pay to take effect for the 2023–24 academic year.

In October, the archdiocese conducted a “listening session” to get feedback from church members. Officials said nothing has been determined yet on which churches could merge, but people are concerned about the future.

“Once the new parish landscape is announced in May of 2023, the Archdiocese of St. Louis will work with our parish and school communities to discern what our parish schools should look like since they rely heavily on parish support,” writes Archbishop Rozanski.

The previous deadline did not leave time for student enrollment, administrative contracts, and scholarships. Plus, parish budgets need to be in place earlier in the year, according to the archdiocese

There are around 19,000 students who go to Saint Louis Archdiocese schools. This includes the city of St. Louis and ten surrounding counties.