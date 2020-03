A Chinese Catholic deacon holds a bible at the Palm Sunday Mass during Easter Holy Week at an “underground” church on April 9, 2017 near Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province, China.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Archbishop Robert J. Carlson has suspended all public Masses immediately. Parishes within the Archdiocese of St. Louis have preliminary plans to resume Masses beginning April 6, 2020. However, the archbishop will re-evaluate at a later date.

The Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis offers live-streamed and televised options for Holy Mass. Some other parishes also have the capability to live-stream Masses, and parishioners are encouraged to check with their parish offices.