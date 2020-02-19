Archdiocese to close Holy Trinity in St. Ann

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. ANN, MO - Some will say it’s a bitter note in a sweet symphony.

After years of being the place of worship for thousands of families, parishioners at Holy Trinity in St. Ann received the news they never wanted to hear.

Come June, the parish will be closing.

“While this is a hard decision, an emotional decision. It’s one that had to be made,” said Peter Frangie, Archdiocese of St. Louis.

In a private meeting held on Tuesday, The Archdiocese of St. Louis delivered the devastating blow to the nearly 400 family congregation.

Pointing to financial hardships dating back to 2002, plus low attendance and offerings, Peter Frangie says the ultimatum had been a long time in the making.

“After consultation with the finance department, it was determined we couldn’t move forward with funding the parish any longer,” said Frangie.

This closure comes nearly one year after the archdiocese shut down the church's elementary school.

In a last-ditch effort, the church and parishioners banded together to create an action plan, but with mountains of debt and little money in the collection plate, the decision started to appear inevitable.

“No one wants to close a parish, but it’s almost like a part of your family – losing a part of your family, but the reality is people aren’t coming,” said Frangie. “There aren’t enough people coming to this parish.”

This congregation had been unique in that it held Spanish speaking mass.

To accommodate everyone, the archdiocese will be adding those services to another parish within driving distance.

But still, the undeniable hurt is settling in for parishioners with a connection to Holy Trinity.

“It’s just sad,” said Diane Faure, parishioner. “Really sad.”

38.730938 -90.388962