Archdiocese of St. Louis to extend suspension of public Mass through April 30th

ST. LOUIS – Archbishop Robert J. Carlson is extending the suspension of public Masses through April 30th. This will also include the dispensation of Catholic’s obligations to attend Sunday Mass. Previously, the suspension was through April 6th.

The Archdiocese says the decision came following recommendations from health and government officials. Parish priests will determine hours to allow parishioners to come in for personal prayer and confessions.

Many parishes in the archdiocese are offering live-stream options. There is a streaming schedule that can be found at ArchSTL.org/coronavirus.