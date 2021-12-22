Are banks open on Christmas Eve? Here’s a list of holiday hours

ST. LOUIS — If you need to make a last-minute trip to the bank the day before Christmas, several branches in the St. Louis area will be open.

Since Christmas Eve is not a federal holiday, most banks will remain open but with limited hours. Many will close around 2:00 p.m.

Here are some banks that will be open on Dec. 24, as well as their hours. Unless otherwise indicated, the hours listed apply to most locations.

Commerce Bank

9:00 a.m. to noon – Locations in Illinois and Central Missouri

9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Locations in St. Louis

Bank of America

9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Chase

9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Wells Fargo

9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

U.S. Bank

9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

PNC Bank

11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Regions Bank

9:00 a.m. to noon

UMB Bank

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

First Bank

9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Central Bank

9:00 a.m. to noon