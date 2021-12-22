Are banks open on Christmas Eve? Here’s a list of holiday hours

ST. LOUIS — If you need to make a last-minute trip to the bank the day before Christmas, several branches in the St. Louis area will be open.
Since Christmas Eve is not a federal holiday, most banks will remain open but with limited hours. Many will close around 2:00 p.m.
Here are some banks that will be open on Dec. 24, as well as their hours. Unless otherwise indicated, the hours listed apply to most locations.
Commerce Bank
- 9:00 a.m. to noon – Locations in Illinois and Central Missouri
- 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Locations in St. Louis
Bank of America
- 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Chase
- 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Wells Fargo
- 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
U.S. Bank
- 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
PNC Bank
- 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Regions Bank
- 9:00 a.m. to noon
UMB Bank
- 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
First Bank
- 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Central Bank
- 9:00 a.m. to noon