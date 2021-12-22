Are banks open on Christmas Eve? Here’s a list of holiday hours

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

women hands getting cash in a bank teller

ST. LOUIS — If you need to make a last-minute trip to the bank the day before Christmas, several branches in the St. Louis area will be open.

Since Christmas Eve is not a federal holiday, most banks will remain open but with limited hours. Many will close around 2:00 p.m.

Here are some banks that will be open on Dec. 24, as well as their hours. Unless otherwise indicated, the hours listed apply to most locations.

Commerce Bank

  • 9:00 a.m. to noon – Locations in Illinois and Central Missouri
  • 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Locations in St. Louis

Bank of America

  • 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Chase

  • 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Wells Fargo

  • 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

U.S. Bank

  • 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

PNC Bank

  • 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Regions Bank

  • 9:00 a.m. to noon

UMB Bank

  • 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

First Bank

  • 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Central Bank

  • 9:00 a.m. to noon

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News