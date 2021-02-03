Are rural areas getting more COVID vaccine? Page explains the Missouri misconception

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis County Executive Sam Page applauded the efforts of the Department of Public Health (DPH) this morning in setting up a system ready to quickly be built out to support an increase in vaccinations.

While the county is ready to open 5,000 vaccination appointments this week, Page was questioned during the morning briefing on why it seems like rural communities are a priority for vaccinations.

“We have made the decision to build out our vaccination network so that we can provide a steady amount of vaccines on a daily or near-daily basis,” said Page.

He explained St. Louis County voters decided to make an investment in public health a few years ago and that allowed the county to develop a robust and vibrant public health system.

He said the approach in some of the rural areas where they don’t have the same public health infrastructure is to use the National Guard for mass vaccination sites. He said those events will have every few days or every few weeks.

“When a mass vaccination site offers 1,000 or 2,000 vaccines a day it certainly seems like a lot, but in St. Louis County we are going to offer our vaccinations on a daily basis and that allows us to scale up more quickly as more vaccine becomes available,” said Page.

He also said the DPH will be monitoring the number of doses it receives and working with regional hospital partners to make sure the St. Louis region receives the doses it should be getting based on population.

Page says the state has not given the county funds to help with the vaccine rollout. He says it is something the county council members say is troublesome.

He also says council members plan to ask Dr. Williams to come to an upcoming council meeting to discuss the release of funding for the vaccine rollout.

“While we wait for state funds, we leaned on CARES Act funding and tapped into the health department budget to ensure no delay of getting out vaccines as soon as possible.