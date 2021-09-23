Are you expecting? Here are the top baby names for 2022

ST. LOUIS – Here’s some help if you’re expecting a baby. There’s a website called nameberry.com and it provides suggestions on what to name your baby.

Now they’ve come out with the top baby names for 2022 in several categories. In the playful name category, it’s Moxie, Cricket, Rocky, and Ziggy. In nature names, they have Bali, Forest, Dune, and Reef. In Bridgerton-inspired names, they have Eloise, Simon, Portia, and Theo. In spirit or soul names, they have Dream, Shine, True, and Creed.

Click here for a full list of name ideas.

