ST. LOUIS – Multiple animal control buildings are experiencing flooding Tuesday morning.

One of those is Gateway Pet Guardians.

They are now pleading for help from the community. The shelter is submerged in floodwaters. Dogs are standing in the water and need to get out, which means they need volunteers to foster dogs and cats from their shelter.

The shelter is currently full, and can’t take in anymore animals. The biggest need is for foster families to take in medium to large size dogs, weighing between 45 and 65 pounds. They say even if you can only take animals for a week, that would be immensely helpful so they have time to get the shelter cleaned up or find new foster families. The shelter says most of the dogs are friendly.

They are located at St. Clair County Animal Services. Anyone able to help can show up there between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday.